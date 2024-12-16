A Milwaukee non-profit's five-step process to handle trauma and stress after major life events

After major events like the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday morning, people young and old can carry that trauma with them.

A Milwaukee non-profit is normalizing the discussion around mental health and offers a five-step process to handle trauma.

Stryv356 uses education, sports, and activities to help students throughout the Midwest handle traumatic experiences. The five-step process is called C.R.A.F.T. The letters stand for Catching Yourself, Relaxing, Assess, Focus, and Think.

Watch the group's interview to learn more about how they are helping young people deal with stress.

Tools to handle trauma after major events

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip