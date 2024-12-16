A Milwaukee non-profit's five-step process to handle trauma and stress after major life events

After major events like the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday morning, people young and old can carry that trauma with them.
A Milwaukee non-profit is normalizing the discussion around mental health and offers a five-step process to handle trauma.
Stryv356 uses education, sports, and activities to help students throughout the Midwest handle traumatic experiences. The five-step process is called C.R.A.F.T. The letters stand for Catching Yourself, Relaxing, Assess, Focus, and Think.
Watch the group's interview to learn more about how they are helping young people deal with stress.
