Police responding to school shooting in Madison, multiple injuries reported

The Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) and Madison Police Department (MPD) are handling reports of a school shooter at Abundant Life Christian School, according to NBC affiliate WMTV.

According to the school's website, Abundant Life serves about 200 families and students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Law enforcement says the call came in around 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Madison police posted this on Facebook just after 11:30:

The post indicates that the scene is active and an investigation is underway. Multiple injuries have been reported. Police are asking people to avoid the area of East Buckeye Road.

MPD says that the SSM Health/Dean Clinic on Stoughton Road will be used as a reunification area for families, according to WMTV.

In response to its use as a reunification center, leaders with the clinic have chosen to end all operations for the day. Staff will reach out to patients to reschedule appointments.

TMJ4 is sending a crew to the school to learn more about the situation. MPD says it will give an update to the press 12:15 p.m.

