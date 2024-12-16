Watch Now
DEVELOPING: Active police investigation in Madison neighborhood on city’s north side

TMJ4 News
MADISON, Wis. — TMJ4 is following an active police investigation in a Madison neighborhood on the city’s north side.

A neighbor, who spoke with TMJ4 off camera, said they heard flash bangs and saw police with long guns between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if the investigation is related to the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, which left three people dead, including the suspected shooter.

TMJ4 has spoken with the Madison Police Department on the scene of the investigation, but they have not provided any information.

This is a developing story and will be updated both in this article, and our live update article.

