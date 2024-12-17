'Everyone was targeted': Madison police chief gives update on school shooting investigation

Madison's police chief Shon Barnes and other city leaders gave an update on the investigation into the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday.

Three people were killed and six were injured. Among those dead are the suspected shooter, a teacher, and a student, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).

Police identified the suspected shooter as Natalie Rupnow, 15, a student at the school, and said she went by the name Samantha. They believe she acted alone.

While Barnes declined to take any questions from reporters, he said his update was based on questions submitted beforehand by local news outlets. Barnes said he's working to balance the need for transparency with the need to protect the victims of the shooting.

Barnes addressed a "manifesto" that is circulating on social media. He says MPD is working to verify its authenticity and to learn who created the document and posted it online. Officers are also looking at the shooter's devices to see if the document originated with her.

Barnes encourages people not to share the document. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was also present at the press conference, added “Please avoid spreading misinformation, please vet what you share, even if your wish to share is well-intentioned.”

Barnes also discussed motive and said determining one was a "top priority" for his department. Officers are talking with the shooter's classmates to see if bullying was a factor, but Barnes says her motive was probably a combination of factors.

“Everyone was targeted in this incident," Barnes added. "And everyone was put in equal danger.”

Barnes says investigators are also looking into the shooter's social media presence for signs and red flags that she might have planned for the shooting. They're also asking for those who knew her or what she might have been feeling leading up to the shooting to call investigators.

Investigators are still not naming the people who were killed or injured in the shooting, and when pressed, Rhodes-Conway responded, "It is absolutely none of y'all’s business who was harmed in this incident."

She urged reporters to have "some human decency" and respect for the Abundant Life Christian School families as they recover from the shooting.

Rhodes-Conway also directed those struggling with the news of the shooting to check out some of the resources being offered by the city. The city's website has links to counseling and support as well as information about vigils and how to donate to support families impacted by the shooting.

Rhodes-Conway says financial donations should be made to the United Way of Dane County. You can also text HELP4ALCS to 40403

A vigil will be held on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Capitol Building near the Vel Phillips statue near the corner of S. Carroll and W. Main streets.



