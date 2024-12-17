Supporting the Abundant Life community: Here’s how you can donate, find resources

MADISON, Wis. — An emergency recovery fund has been established to support the Abundant Life community following Monday's deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS.)

The fund, established by United Way of Dane County, will provide immediate financial relief and support long-term recovery efforts. All proceeds will go directly to ALCS.

Nam Y.Huh/AP Flowers and candles are placed outside the Abundant Life Christian School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in Madison, Wis., following a shooting on Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

How you can donate:

You can donate by visiting their website, or by clicking here.

You can also donate by using your phone, by texting Help4ALCS to 40403.

Resources:

A resource page for families in the Abundant Life community has been established by the City of Madison, which includes counseling and support services and information on how the public can help.

You can visit that page by clicking here.

What is the United Way of Dane County?

United Way of Dane County is part of a global network that mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive, by partnering with local nonprofits, businesses, community leaders, donors and volunteers, according to its website.

To learn more about it, click here.

