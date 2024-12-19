Madison school shooting: Student and teacher whose lives were lost identified

MADISON, Wis. — The teenage student and teacher killed in the mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday have been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims on Wednesday as:



Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, whose family says she was a freshman at the school.

Michelle E. West, 42, a teacher at the school.

Natalie “Samantha” L. Rupnow, 15, the shooter and a student at the school.

The medical examiner's office says Vergara and West were pronounced dead at the scene. Forensic autopsies completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed both died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.

Harm Venhuizen Flowers and candles outside of Abundant Life Christian School in Madison honor the victims and survivors of a mass shooting that occurred Monday.

Rupnow, identified as the shooter, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A forensic autopsy revealed she died from firearm-related trauma, with additional testing underway.

The family of 14-year-old Rubi Patricia Vergara says she loved reading, art, singing, and playing the keyboard. Vergara will be laid to rest on Saturday, according to an obituary from Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care.

Gunderson East Funeral & Creation Care Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, whose family says she was a freshman at the school.

The names of the six other people injured in the shooting have not been released. They include:



Two students who remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

One teacher and three students with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the students have been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 10:57 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, inside a classroom at Abundant Life Christian School during a study hall period with students of various grades.

AP News Flowers and candles are placed outside the Abundant Life Christian School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in Madison, Wis., following a shooting on Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A second-grade teacher called to report the shooting.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has not released a motive, calling it a "top priority" for his department. "Everyone was targeted in this incident," Barnes said. "And everyone was put in equal danger."

AP News Madison Police chief Shon F. Barnes speaks at a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Madison, Wis., following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Neighbors from all walks of life gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday night to grieve and show their support for the victims.

The vigil was organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Local, city, and state leaders shared remarks as dozens kept the victims in their thoughts.

Mike Beiermeister

How you can donate:

An emergency recovery fund has been established to support the Abundant Life community.

The fund, established by United Way of Dane County and the Boys and Girls Club, will provide immediate financial relief and support long-term recovery efforts. All proceeds will go directly to ALCS.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so directly here.

Resources:

A resource page for families in the Abundant Life community has been established by the City of Madison, which includes counseling and support services and information on how the public can help.

You can visit that page by clicking here.

