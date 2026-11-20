MADISON, Wis. — Protesters gathered at the intersection of Williamson Street and Baldwin Street in Madison on Thursday following the Dane County district attorney's decision not to bring criminal charges against the Madison Police Department officers involved in Corey Ruiz's death.

"Justice right now is making sure there is accountability for this officer. Making sure that the family can sleep at night knowing the city has their back," Marcus Johnson said. He was one of the protesters at the intersection.

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Protesters demand justice after Dane County DA declined to charge officer who shot, killed Corey Ruiz

Corey Ruiz, 38, was shot and killed by Madison Police Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson on July 22.

"I conclude it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody," Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne wrote, announcing his decision.

Johnson said he wasn't surprised by the DA's decision not to bring criminal charges.

"What they've done is set a precedent that it's alright to kill us. It's alright to shoot somebody, and we need to stand that that's not okay. We need to stand for that that is not an acceptable outcome for all of our lives as we move around Madison," Johnson said.

TMJ4 Marcus Johnson

Some protesters brought signs and megaphones to lead chants. Primarily, protesters were calling for justice for Corey Ruiz and standing in solidarity with his family.

"Justice for Corey's family. Justice for his daughter who is 13 years old. What are we teaching to his daughter? This just ain't right," Chandra Blofeld said. She also protested on Thursday.

TMJ4 Chandra Blofeld

For a portion of time Thursday evening, the Madison Police Department blocked off Baldwin Street on both sides of Williamson Street, and protesters spread out into the road.

"Everyone has a tremendous power to show up and speak for themselves and speak for their neighbors, and right now you can see the neighbors, my friends and family on Willy street hurt," Johnson said.

Despite the DA's decision, Johnson said he still wants to see the circumstances surrounding Ruiz's death considered in court.

"I think justice ultimately looks like accountability. Justice right now looks like this man going to court and having to face charges," Johnson said.

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