MADISON — A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Madison police officers.

The officers were responding to a call about a person stealing bicycles and checking vehicle doors on the city's east side. They located the man, but he rode away on a bicycle and traveled through backyards to get away.

Watch: Madison police fatally shoot man during struggle; protesters gathering

Madison police fatally shoot man during struggle; protesters gathering

Police say the man either fell or was pulled off the bicycle; this is still being determined, and a struggle ensued.

According to the Madison Police Department, the man pulled out a fixed-blade knife and injured an officer. Officers continued to try to get the man into custody using a Taser; however, they said that was unsuccessful.

The officer injured by the knife is the one who fired his weapon. A second officer was also injured, but it is not clear how that occurred. At this time, police do not think it was from the knife.

In all, four officers were involved in or witnessed this shooting. Only one officer fired his weapon. All those involved will be placed on administrative leave.

The man, who was in his thirties, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

WMTV

At least 200 protesters gathered at the scene Wednesday evening. Demonstrators filled the street holding signs and using megaphones to share their message. Police tape and a bicycle connected to the shooting were visible at the scene earlier in the afternoon.

The shooting took place near the site of a 2015 officer-involved shooting that was also fatal, approximately a block and a half away. The grandmother of the victim from the 2015 shooting was among those present at the protest.

The scene continued to change as the evening progressed.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is now independently investigating this incident due to the Madison Police Department officer involvement.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error