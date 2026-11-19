MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County prosecutor has declined to charge the Madison police officer who shot and killed Corey Ruiz.

The family of Ruiz is expected to hold a news conference Thursday alongside their attorneys after meeting with the district attorney and medical examiner to discuss the investigation into Ruiz's deadly police shooting, according to attorney Ben Crump.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Crump, who is representing the family, said the news conference will discuss the outcome and the next steps on seeking justice after Ruiz, 38, was shot and killed by Madison Police Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson on July 22.

National News Protesters demand answers after Madison police fatally shoot homeless man AP via Scripps News Group

According to Madison police, officers were responding to reports of a person stealing bicycles and checking vehicle doors when they encountered Ruiz on the city's east side.

Police said Ruiz rode away on a bicycle before a struggle with officers.

During the struggle, police said Ruiz produced a fixed-blade knife and injured an officer. Police said officers deployed a taser before one officer fatally shot Ruiz.

With no body camera footage of the encounter, Crump said the family has continued to press for answers and accountability.

State Capitol Family, attorneys demand justice after Madison police fatally shoot Corey Ruiz Denise Craig

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office had been reviewing the case after the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has been conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, provided its findings.

The four officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave.

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