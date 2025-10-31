Gov. Evers signs new law allowing police to tow first-offense reckless drivers

MADISON — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed legislation into law Friday that gives police the power to tow vehicles from first-time reckless driving offenders, closing loopholes in previous legislation that limited enforcement options.

The bipartisan bill passed unanimously through the state legislature and will allow municipalities across Wisconsin to implement the new enforcement tool through local ordinances.

Under the new law, police can tow any vehicle involved in reckless driving, regardless of whether it's the driver's first offense or if they own the car. Vehicle owners can retrieve stolen cars that were towed at no cost.

The legislation updates Wisconsin's previous reckless driving tow law, which only allowed police to tow vehicles after a driver's second or subsequent offense with unpaid reckless driving tickets. Milwaukee Police Department data shows officers were only able to tow about a dozen cars under the former law in nearly two years.

Milwaukee leaders are praising the change, hoping that hundreds of reckless drivers could have their vehicles towed annually. Drivers would need to pay fines and impound fees before retrieving their cars.

Milwaukee's Common Council is expected to pass an ordinance Tuesday to give police this new enforcement authority. Officials hope the measure will also deter drivers from fleeing police and participating in street takeovers.

"Wisconsinites should feel safe in their homes, in our neighborhoods, and on our streets, roads, and highways," Evers said. "Whether it's distracted driving, speeding, or erratic and aggressive behaviors, reckless driving puts our kids, families, and communities in harm's way."

Evers said tackling reckless driving has been a bipartisan goal in recent years and the new law will help hold bad actors accountable while providing local governments and law enforcement additional tools to respond.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature to keep Wisconsinites safe on our roads and streets," Evers said.

