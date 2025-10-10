‘That would send a message’: Perspectives on legislation as MPD chief backs 1st-offense reckless driving tows

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is supporting legislation that would allow officers to tow vehicles from first-time reckless drivers, calling it an important accountability tool as lawmakers prepare to return to the state Capitol next week.

"It definitely is part of the tools in the toolbox to ensure that there is accountability," Norman said.

The proposed law change cleared the Wisconsin Assembly in March but has stalled in the state Senate. The legislation would expand current towing authority by allowing officers to impound vehicles at their discretion, even for first-time offenses and regardless of vehicle ownership.

Currently, Wisconsin's reckless driving tow law only applies to repeat offenders with unpaid reckless driving tickets, and the vehicle must be registered under their name. Police data shows only 11 drivers were towed under the current law in Milwaukee through March, nearly two years after it took effect.

"I know sometimes it's a challenge in regards to do you have all the elements involved," Norman said about enforcing the current law.

The chief believes expanding towing authority would send a clear message to dangerous drivers.

Watch: Perspectives on legislation as MPD chief backs 1st-offense reckless driving tows

"I believe that that would send a message that we're not tolerating those who treat the roadways as it's their own," Norman said.

Jeremy Cain, a Milwaukee driver's education instructor who teaches between 1,000 and 1,500 students annually, supports the stricter penalties. He says reckless drivers endanger his students daily.

"When folks see a student driver, it almost, like, triggers even more reckless driving. They like to go around us recklessly, get in front of us slam on brakes," Cain said.

Cain believes immediate consequences are necessary.

"This is something that can happen immediately. If you drive recklessly on Friday evening, your vehicle is gone Friday evening," Cain said.

However, not everyone supports towing first-time offenders. T.J. Jenkins, who has experienced having his car towed, opposes the expansion.

"It's terrible," Jenkins said. "You've got to come wait on them, you've got to pay them money, and then you've got to wait on them to bring you your car."

While Jenkins strongly opposes reckless driving, he believes first-time offenders deserve a warning before facing towing consequences.

"I think it's a warning before destruction. If I give you a warning, then you do it again, then I have the right to take your car," Jenkins said.

