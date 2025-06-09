Father of Abundant Life shooter appears in court

MADISON, Wis. — The father of the 15-year-old who opened fire at a Madison school in December appeared in court on Monday as charges proceed against him.

Jeffrey Rupnow, 42, had little to say at the status conference, which lasted less than a minute. He declined to take questions from reporters after leaving the courtroom.

Prosecutors say Rupnow gave his daughter Natalie access to firearms. He was charged last month with three felonies. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison.

Natalie Rupnow killed a teacher and student and injured six others before taking her own life. Police say they found two handguns in her possession, both registered to her father, but that they believe she only used one in the shooting.

A court commissioner set a preliminary hearing in Jeffrey Rupnow’s case for July 24. That’s typically where a judge determines whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial.

