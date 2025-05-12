Father of Abundant Life Christian School shooter released on bond

MADISON, Wis. — The father of the 15-year-old Abundant Life Christian School shooter—who killed two people and injured several others during a December study hall—is out of custody, according to online records.

Jeffrey Rupnow was arrested Thursday, May 8, on two felony charges: intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to a criminal complaint.

AP News Dan Beazley stands with the homemade cross he brought from Michigan for victims of a shooting at Abundant Life Christin School on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)

Online records show Rupnow has bonded out.

Prosecutors say he allowed his daughter, Natalie Rupnow — who took her own life after carrying out the school shooting — to access firearms despite her documented mental health issues and history of suicidal ideation.

Prosecutors also said he purchased firearms for her, despite a June 2022 notification from Madison police about high-risk behavior Natalie was exhibiting online.

A court commissioner set Rupnow’s bond at $20,000 during a hearing Friday, May 9, where he was ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitor before release if he posts bail.

He was also ordered not to purchase or possess firearms, not to have contact with Abundant Life Christian School, and to stay away from the 4900 block of E. Buckeye Road in Madison.

He’s due back in court for a status conference on June 9, according to court records.

