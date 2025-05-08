Father of Abundant Life Christian School shooter Natalie Rupnow arrested on felony charges

MADISON, Wis. — The father of 15-year-old Abundant Life school shooter Natalie Rupnow in Madison has been arrested, according to records maintained by the state Department of Justice.

Those records show Jeffrey Rupnow was arrested Thursday, May 8, on two charges: intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, also a felony.

Morry Gash/AP Police tape is seen outside the Abundant Life Christian School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in Madison, Wis., following a shooting on Monday.

Natalie Rupnow killed 14-year-old freshman Rubi Patricia Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin Michelle West and severely injured two other students when she opened fire during a study hall on Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2024.

She then turned the gun on herself.

The Madison Police Department will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, to “share time-sensitive information in connection to December’s deadly shooting at Abundant Life School.”

The news of her father’s arrest comes after a California man, Alexander Paffendorf, was barred from owning or possessing firearms for three years on April 29. Authorities said Paffendorf had exchanged messages with Natalie. He has not been charged with any crime and is not expected to be. No firearms were found registered in his name or located in his home.

