MADISON — The family of Corey Ruiz, the man killed during an interaction with Madison police Wednesday, has retained attorney Ben Crump.

READ ALSO | Former police chief analyzes Madison police shooting, tactics, use of force

Crump, who specializes in civil rights, said bystander video reviewed by his legal team appears to show that Ruiz was tased and taken to the ground before officers opened fire.

"The video gives us a clear picture of what happened. Corey Ruiz was tased, taken to the ground, and then he was shot multiple times at close range, including in his face. This case has to be examined for excessive force. It happened in broad daylight, in front of dozens of witnesses. The family deserves the truth, and the public deserves accountability."

Watch: Family of Corey Ruiz retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump after deadly Madison police shooting

Police shooting investigated as homicide

Police were called Wednesday afternoon after reports of a man trying to get inside several parked cars. When officers caught up to Ruiz, police say he pulled out a large knife and injured an officer during the struggle. Officers attempted to use a Taser, but it did not work. An officer then opened fire, killing Ruiz.

The case is now being described as an open and active homicide investigation.

Court records show Ruiz had an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, including repeated threats and battery toward law enforcement officers.

Protesters gathered, and a memorial grew Wednesday on the street where the shooting took place. A vigil was planned for Thursday evening.

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