Former police chief analyzes Madison police shooting, tactics, use of force

Cellphone videos circulating online are drawing attention to a fatal police shooting in Madison that left a man dead after a struggle with officers Wednesday afternoon.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway identified the man as Corey Ruiz in a press conference that was interrupted Thursday by protesters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Protesters take over Madison press conference on Corey Ruiz police shooting death

According to Madison police, officers were responding to reports of a person stealing bicycles and checking vehicle doors in the city’s Marquette neighborhood before encountering Ruiz near South Baldwin and Williamson streets around 1:35 p.m.

Police said Ruiz rode away on a bicycle before officers confronted him again at the intersection. During the encounter, Ruiz either fell or was pulled from the bicycle — a detail police say remains under investigation — before a struggle began in the middle of the intersection.

Dan Hudec

Madison police said Ruiz produced a fixed-blade knife during the struggle and injured an officer. Police also said officers deployed a Taser before shots were fired, but said the less-lethal device was ineffective.

One officer fired his weapon, according to police. Ruiz was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Former West Allis Police Chief Chuck Padgett reviewed several cellphone videos of the incident with TMJ4 News and said investigators will likely focus on the threat officers perceived in the moments before deadly force was used.

Mike Beiermeister Chuck Padgett is a former West Allis Police Chief and a use of force expert.

“The bottom line: was there an imminent threat to themselves or somebody else, and would a reasonable officer, in their position, consider it that way?” Padgett said.

Padgett also said the close proximity of the shooting stood out to him.

“Shooting when the officers, other officers are there, I had a little concern about that,” Padgett said. “Generally, you don't do that, so that would have to be looked at as well. Was that reasonable or not?”

Watch: Former police chief analyzes Madison police shooting, tactics, use of force

Former police chief analyzes Madison police shooting, tactics, use of force

Padgett said investigators will also examine whether alternative tactics or de-escalation options were possible before deadly force was used.

“There’s always something,” Padgett said. “The officers could have backed away and tried to negotiate from a distance. His behavior indicates that may not have worked very well, but that’s an option.”

Madison police said a Taser was used before the shooting, though the department said it is unclear why it was unsuccessful.

Padgett said Tasers are not always effective in real-world encounters.

“Sometimes it can get hung up into clothing and not go into the skin,” Padgett said. “Or some people, if they’re on drugs, alcohol or even mental health conditions, will be more immune to it.”

One thing investigators will not be able to check is body camera footage. The Madison Police Department does not have body cameras.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an independent investigation into the shooting. Investigators are expected to review cellphone video, officer statements, forensic evidence and additional footage as the investigation continues.

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