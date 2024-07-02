Stephen Colbert tells Sheboygan to 'suck it'

In Today's Talker — A late night talk show host is taking shots at another Wisconsin city.

In response to former President Donald Trump allegedly calling Milwaukee a "horrible city," Stephen Colbert joked that Milwaukee is the Paris of Wisconsin on a recent episode of The Late Show.

Colbert then told Sheboygan to "suck it"!

Colbert went on to show a scene from Jaws where the audio is changed to have a man being attacked by a shark and yelling that he should have moved to Sheboygan.

Mayor Ryan Sorenson told local reporters he wasn't offended by the comments. In fact, the city is planning on inviting Colbert to Sheboygan. City leaders are also sending him a care package with a "Malibu of the Midwest" t-shirt.

Back in 2020, Colbert joked about Milwaukee and then came to the city on an apology tour.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip