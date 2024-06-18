Trump denies making 'horrible city' comments in interview with TMJ4 News

In a one-on-one interview with TMJ4 News' Charles Benson on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump firmly denied reports that he referred to Milwaukee as a "horrible city."

"I didn't say it, they're liars," Trump told Benson.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News first reported the comments last week, posting on X that Trump said "Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city."

The remarks were allegedly made in a closed-door meeting with House Republicans.

Several Republicans immediately pushed back that the former president was simply talking about crime, a point that Trump leaned into on Tuesday.

"I said it to anybody that wants to listen, crime is way too high, as it is in many cities, and they have to watch the election, because the election results in Milwaukee were terrible. But other than that, I like Milwaukee. I'm the one that picked Milwaukee," Trump said.

"We picked Milwaukee because I wanted Milwaukee. I actually was the one that wanted it, and then they come out with the fabrications."

During the interview, Trump also denied reports published Tuesday that he would spend the night in Chicago instead of Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.

"I'm staying here [in Milwaukee]. I was always planning on staying here," the former president said. "Again, I chose Milwaukee for a reason."

The New York Times reported Trump had planned to stay in Chicago, but those plans changed when questions from reporters started rolling in.

In response to the reports, the Biden for Wisconsin campaign released the following statement:

“Of course Donald Trump doesn’t want to stay in Milwaukee, he thinks it’s a “horrible” city. We don’t want him here either – Wisconsinites rejected him four years ago and we will again this November.”

The 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in downtown Milwaukee Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

