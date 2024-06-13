Donald Trump reportedly calls Milwaukee a 'horrible city' ahead of Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — With just over a month to go until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the GOP's candidate for president is reportedly criticizing Milwaukee, the host city.
"Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city," Trump said to House Republicans Thursday, according to a report from Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman.
"Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city."
Reaction to Trump's reported comments came in quickly from Democrats.
"Milwaukee makes the greatest beer, brats, and motorcycles in the world. It's home to some of our most vibrant communities, hardest workers, and is a part of what makes Wisconsin the best state in the nation," Sen. Tammy Baldwin said. "Donald Trump wouldn’t understand even if a jury told him so."
The Republican National Convention will be held in downtown Milwaukee Monday July 15th, through Thursday, July 18th.
