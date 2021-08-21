'I. Am. Sorry!' Steven Colbert apologizes again at Brewers game Friday night for DNC dig

MILWAUKEE — Remember when Steven Colbert called out Milwaukee a year ago when the city lost the Democratic National Convention because of COVID-19? Well, the late show host took up an offer from the Brewers and attended a game Friday night - and apologized for the remarks again.

The saga began a year ago, when during an episode on his show "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he made fun of Brew City with a stint about a 'virtual tour' of the city where you could drink 'virtual beer' and eat 'virtual bratwurst in a virtual parking lot.' He also took digs at an abandoned factory and mall - and attacked our beloved Bronze Fonz by calling it "the bronze statue of a sitcom character from 40 years ago."

The jabs were not taken so kindly by Milwaukee residents. Colbert later issued an apology video for the remarks, highlighting some of things Milwaukee is known for: beer, cheese, the Art Museum, the Bucks and Giannis - and the Brewers.

It was actually the Brewers, during this barrage of anger shown towards the late show host, that the Brewers urged Colbert to join us for a real tailgate party when the team could host fans again.

Friday night we learned Colbert was true to his word. During the 4th inning, Colbert appeared on the field with a microphone, saying "Hello Milwaukee, I am Steven Colbert, and I. Am. Sorry!" Unsurprisingly, video of the announcement does include a number of boos from fans, presumably directed at Colbert.

The Brewers tweeted Friday night, "An apology tour 1 year in the making! Last year, Colbert accepted our invitation to experience all the amazing things Milwaukee offers. Now, he’s here and learning first-hand why it’s the best."

An apology tour 1 year in the making!



Last year, Colbert accepted our invitation to experience all the amazing things Milwaukee offers. Now, he’s here and learning first-hand why it’s the best. https://t.co/f5qFWxKP6Z pic.twitter.com/rTfuBu3kt4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 21, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip