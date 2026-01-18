Sheboygan neighbor troubled and saddened by shooting that killed 19-year-old man, injured 18-year-old woman

SHEBOYGAN — A young man is dead and woman injured after a shooting in Sheboygan on Saturday night.

Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of S. 10th St., with a suspect or suspects still at large.

A 19-year-old man was shot, taken to a hospital and then later died. An 18-year-old woman was also shot and injured.

Community members that live on South 10th Street said several police officers blocked off the 1300 block Saturday night.

One neighbor shared Ring camera footage of police officers responding to the fatal shooting.

"My wife and I feel safe in this area," Jerry Colbert said. "We have good neighbors. We don't fear living here at all. We lock our doors at night, but we're not fearful."

Colbert lives on the same road where the fatal shooting occurred and said this kind of thing doesn't happen often and makes him sad.

"It definitely was," Colbert said. "I read it to my wife and right away said, 'How terrible! A young man losing his life.' I have no idea what caused the shooting."

TMJ4 has reached out to the Sheboygan Police Department for more details about what may have led up to the shooting, but has not yet heard back.

The department did issue a statement on Facebook saying it is working to identify and locate the suspect or suspects, but adds that it does not believe there's a threat to the neighborhood.

All that's left on scene is caution tape as the community waits to hear who shot the victims.

"I don't think concern in that matter like, are they around here, lurking around here," Colbert said. "I don't feel that way. But I hope they catch whoever shot this young man. I hope that they catch the suspects."

As of Sunday afternoon, there's still no updates on the possible whereabouts of the suspect or suspects.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

