One dead, one injured after shooting in Sheboygan

The Sheboygan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on S. 10th Street that involved multiple people on Saturday night.

According to the police, officers arrived at the scene to find an 18-year-old female and a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The two victims were then given immediate aid by the police and medical personnel.

Shutterstock

The 19-year-old was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan for further treatment but later died from his wounds. The 18-year-old female was transported to St. Nicholas Hospital for emergency care and was then transferred to a hospital in Green Bay.

The police say that the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival. The investigation is ongoing and the police are actively working on identifying anyone who was involved in the shooting.

According to the preliminary investigation, all those involved seemed to have known each other making this an isolated incident. There is no known threat to the public.

