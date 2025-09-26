Sheboygan Falls neighbors seek more information about the investigation in deadly tourist shooting

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A memorial is growing near the spot where a Canadian tourist was shot and killed in Sheboygan Falls earlier this week, as neighbors express growing concerns about their safety and await more information about the ongoing investigation.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with residents Friday who want to know what is being done to find and catch the suspect in the shooting death of Mike Robinson, a man from Canada who was killed just after midnight Wednesday while walking back to his hotel.

Robinson was in the area on an annual golf trip with family when he was shot. The suspect remains on the run, and his family said Friday they have flown into the area and are working to figure out next steps.

Andrew Schueffner, who lives in Sheboygan Falls, was walking his dog near the exact spot where Robinson was killed. Jenkins asked him for his thoughts on the ongoing investigation so far.

"I'd like to know more about it, to see what they have, but obviously I know things like this take time to work through all the stuff," Schueffner said.

While Schueffner says he would like to know more about what's being done to solve the case, he isn't worried for his safety.

"I think this is a very isolated thing," Schueffner said.

Not everyone in the community feels the same way.

Ann and Krystal say they're on edge heading into the weekend without many answers about where police are in their search for a suspect.

"I know it's ongoing, but we want to know that we're safe," Ann said.

"Why isn't there more being pushed about it?" Ann said.

"It's scary, I've lived in the same house in Falls for almost 20 years, and nothing has ever been that close," Krystal said.

Police say they're searching for a small, dark-colored SUV. No one has been arrested, and police say they have no motive for what they're calling a "senseless act."

Jenkins went to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department Friday to ask more about any suspects. He was told the police chief wasn't taking interviews and to check social media for updates.

"That's all you have to go on, and it's been three or four days now?" Krystal asked.

The limited description has created additional concerns for neighbors.

"We have 4 on this block that are small dark SUVs," Ann said.

These neighbors are heading into the weekend with unanswered questions about someone they believe could still be a threat to the community.

