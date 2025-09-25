Family of Canadian man killed on Wisconsin golf trip shares new photos, continues search for answers

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The family of a Canadian man who was shot and killed during a golfing trip in Wisconsin is sharing new photos as they continue to seek answers about his death.

The newly shared images of Giovanni Michael Robinson — known to friends and family as Mike — offer a glimpse into his life, showing him with his baby, his wife and other loved ones. Relatives say he was embracing fatherhood and enjoying life before it was tragically cut short.

Family of Giovanni Michael Robinson

Mike was found by police around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, near Monroe and Water streets in the heart of the small downtown area. Police said he died after succumbing to his injuries despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

Family members say they are now traveling to Wisconsin in search of answers about what happened to their loved one.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed Robinson was shot by an unknown individual driving a vehicle, although the motive remains unclear. Police said no arrests have been made but provided a brief description of a suspect vehicle, which they described only as a small, dark-colored SUV.

The department said limited details have been released to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, but further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

