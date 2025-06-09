OOSTBURG, Wis. — A packed dining room at the Oostburg Culver’s exemplified the true spirit of small communities stepping up when they’re needed most.

The bustling crowd filled the restaurant for a fundraiser dedicated to the Horne family, beloved locals who recently endured a tragic loss.

On Memorial Day, husband and wife Jay and Nicole Horne were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-43.

Horne family

Their 22-year-old daughter, Allissa, was also in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

The devastating incident has shaken the tight-knit village, where everybody knows everybody.

“Everybody was shocked and it’s such a tragic accident,” customer Harriet Rauwerdink commented.

“Just knocks the wind out of your sails…it does. Prayer always comes first," her friend Patty Scholten said.

Oostburg unites for local family fundraiser following fatal wrong-way crash

Rauwerdink, Scholten and their friend Delores Roethel

call themselves the Golden Girls.

They all knew the Horne family to be loving, “caring about each other and the community,” Roethel emphasized.

In support of the Horne children, Culver’s owner Devin Barutha announced that the restaurant will donate 50 percent of its proceeds from the evening to the family, who were frequent diners.

“I know you guys have a little Sheboygan thing… spread the word and so far it’s getting out there, so it’ll be exciting,” Barutha stated, explaining why he reached out to TMJ4.

The overwhelming support from the community came as no surprise to many.

“I knew they would. I mean, I don’t want to be a smarty pants, but I knew the community would...great to see,” Scholten expressed.

“Are you proud to be a part of it?” I asked Roethel. “Oh yes, definitely,” was the enthusiastic response.

The fundraiser will continue until 11:00 p.m., offering community members a chance to support the Horne family in their time of need.

