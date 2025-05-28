'They had something really special': Community gathers to remember Oostburg couple killed in wrong-way crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A church community in Sheboygan came together Tuesday evening to remember Jay and Nicole Horne, who were killed in a wrong-way crash in Port Washington.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: <b>Oostburg community grieves loss of couple killed in wrong-way crash</b>

Crossroads Community Church was filled with prayers and hugs as friends and family gathered to share memories of the Oostburg couple.

"It's a really tight knit community and the Hornes were dearly loved," Senior Pastor at Crossroads Community Church, Jeff Jaeger said.

Jaeger has known the Horne's for years. The couple was tragically killed in a wrong-way crash on I-43 early Monday morning as they were returning home from picking up their 22-year-old daughter, Allissa, from the airport.

"They were just such a tight knit family. They had something really special. And that's what really heartbreaking about it," Jaeger said.

Family members report that Allissa is suffering serious injuries from the crash but is expected to recover. However, she and her brother now face the difficult journey of navigating this unimaginable grief.

"Allissa and Nicole were when she was home from school were always together. They were always laughing and having a blast together," Jaeger said.

The Oostburg community will remember Jay and Nicole for their joy and kindness.

"The image I have of her is whether it was on a Sunday at church, whether it was on a Wednesday night serving our youth, whether it was at a ball game when she would be sitting there with her husband was her smile. Just the joy that she had. It spilled out of her and that really impacted a lot of lives," Jaeger said.

Nicole was actively involved in the church community, having volunteered at the church the day before the crash.

"Nicole was really involved in terms of serving here. She served in our children's ministry and she actually served in our rush ministry which is our student ministry for 6th through 12th graders," Jaeger said.

Their church family reflected on Nicole's love for children and shared fond memories of the family during the vigil.

"When you live with kindness towards people, with a gentleness towards people, it has an impact on people," Jaeger said.

The driver who police say caused the crash remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The Ozaukee County Sheriff is recommending charges of reckless homicide and reckless driving, though no formal charges have been filed yet.

