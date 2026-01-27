Milwaukee man arrested in connection to fatal Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection with a Jan. 17 shooting in Sheboygan that left a 19-year-old man dead and an 18-year-old woman injured, Sheboygan police said.

Officers found both victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. The 19-year-old was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan, where he died.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital for emergency care and later transferred to a hospital in Green Bay; police said she continues to recover from her injuries.

