Gas blast aftermath: Sheboygan Co. woman picking up the pieces after cars, home damaged by pipeline incident

CASCADE, Wis. — A high-pressure gas pipeline blast in the Village of Cascade on Friday afternoon sent four people to the hospital and forced the evacuation of 60 homes, leaving some residents to deal with extensive property damage.

All four people hospitalized have since been released, according to authorities.

Cheryl Kassens' home sits just beyond the blast site. The damage is extensive throughout her property.

"Just everywhere," Kassens said, describing the state of her home. "When it blew, it blew rocks all over."

"You'd never believe this was blacktop," Kassens said, surveying her gravel-filled driveway.

Kassens called the scene an "unimaginable mess" and "just chaos."

Her family was evacuated along with dozens of others, returning home nearly half a day later.

"Midnight, 12:30…right around that time, we got to come back in the house," Kassens said.

While her family escaped injury, their property didn't fare as well. The blast caused significant roof damage and siding damage to their home. Family vehicles also sustained shattered windows and massive dents in the car bodies.

"Cracked right through," Kassens said, describing the damage to one vehicle. "I started crying. I was just like, 'Oh my god, I just bought that.'"

After the blast, Kassens says her 2-year-old St. Bernard, Chevelle, ran off, scared by the big boom. The family reunited with her upon returning home.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department called the incident "a significant explosion."

However, TC Energy, the company that operates the ANR pipeline, disputed that characterization.

The company said there was no explosion because there was no ignition, instead stating that "the release of gas may have resulted in a temporary dust cloud."

Kassens disagreed with that assessment.

"To me, it was an explosion. I don't know what they would have called it otherwise, but it sounded like a bomb went off," Kassens said.

Now residents like Kassens must wait for crews to fix the pipe and the surrounding area, hoping life will return to normal soon.

The cleanup process will be lengthy.

"It's going to be a long time before we get all these rocks up…a long time," Kassens said.

