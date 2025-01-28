26-year-old volunteer firefighter charged with repeated sexual assault of a child

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan man has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

Spencer Husak, 26, faces one count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Husak has served as a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Wilson Fire Department, Chief Todd Hittman confirmed to TMJ4 News.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times while the child was between ages 8 and 11.

According to a criminal complaint, Husak had multiple instances of inappropriate sexual contact with the victim between February of 2019 and July of 2022.

The victim told investigators that Husak forced her onto his lap and touched her inappropriately.

If convicted, Husak faces up to 60 years in prison.

