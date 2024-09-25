Sheboygan Falls Assistant Fire Chief arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a child

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — The city of Sheboygan Falls Assistant Fire Chief has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

45-year-old John Albright was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child on September 18th.

Sheboygan Falls Police Chief, Aaron Wigen, said Albright was placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.

Wigen also said to maintain transparency and avoid any conflict of interest, the department has requested the Sheboygan Police Department to conduct the criminal investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, in August of 2008 or 2009, Albright had sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16. The victim, who came forward to police, said he lived a few doors down from Albright and was 13 or 14 years old at the time.

Detectives said the victim reported that Albright had a party in August 2008 or 2009. It was there, Albright allegedly asked the victim to help babysit his daughter before escorting him back to the party.

During the walk back to the party, detectives said Albright made a number of lewd sexual remarks toward the victim and asked the victim if he could perform a sex act.

The criminal complaint goes into more detail, but TMJ4 News is not detailing that because it's too graphic.

Albright has been in the Sheboygan County Detention Center since his arrest last week.

TMJ4 News made multiple attempts to reach out to the Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and its fire chief, but have not heard back.

