First responder and mother speaks out about Asst. Fire Chief's arrest and sexual assault charge

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — An assistant fire chief has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

"I feel like that's why a lot of people aren't really taking this seriously, but I, for one, want to try and change that," Brianna Johnson said.

Johnson, who grew up in Sheboygan County, said hearing about Sheboygan Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Albright's arrest was shocking.

"As a first responder and as a mother, I won't stand for it," Johnson added.

TMJ4 News Brianna Johnson. She’s a friend of the Sheboygan Falls assault victim and she’s a first responder who knows the man charged.

Albright was charged and jailed last week.

On Wednesday, TMJ4 began receiving emails from viewers concerned about the lack of information regarding Albright's arrest. We went to Sheboygan Falls and started asking questions.

Hours later, Sheboygan Falls Police Chief Aaron Wigen sent out a release confirming Albright's employment with the fire department, his arrest, and the criminal charge.

First responder & mother speaks out about Asst. Fire Chief's arrest and sexual assault charge

"I wanted to talk to you because I feel like a lot of people are sweeping this under the rug inappropriately. I won't stand for a community that claims to be so tight-knit to just turn the other cheek," Johnson said.

Johnson is not only a first responder and a mother but also a friend to Albright's alleged victim.

"He is somebody that I want to know I'm here for him. A lot of people are in his corner. A lot of people definitely want to take this seriously," she explained.

Chief Wigen said Albright is on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation. He is currently in the Sheboygan County Jail.

Police are looking for anyone else with information to come forward.

TMJ4 has also learned that Albright has been officiating sports for the last 26 years. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed his license for officiating games involving players 18 years old and younger.

