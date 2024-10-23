Sheboygan Falls Asst. Fire Chief's first day in court on child sexual assault charge

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — John Albright, the Sheboygan Falls Assistant Fire Chief accused of sexual contact with a minor, had his first day in court Wednesday.

He’s been in Sheboygan County Jail since mid-September when he was charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, Albright sexually assaulted a teen after a party at his house in 2008 or 2009.

In front of Judge Rebecca Persick, Albright and his lawyer — Brett Kaehne — entered a not guilty plea and waived the preliminary hearing.

Kaehne requested a few amendments to Albright’s current terms, including a reduced bond and the ability to contact his child.

Albright is currently not allowed to have any contact with children.

“In terms of his ties to the community, they are significant,” Kaehne noted. “His previous employment…being at the same company for over 20 years in our community, being in the fire volunteer service since he was 18 years of age.”

Prosecuting attorney Rosario Perez-Guerra pushed back on those requests.

"This is one of the most severe cases a human can commit against another person, a vulnerable person of the community,” she said. “I would just ask the court to take that into consideration and deny the defense's motion."

Judge Persick ruled bail would remain high but reduced to $50,000 from its original amount of $150,000.

Albright is also allowed only indirect contact with his child through texts, calls and social media.

