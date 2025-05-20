2024 Republican National Convention delivers economic boost and community investment to Milwaukee, report says

MILWAUKEE — The 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), taking place in Milwaukee from July 15-18, generated significant economic benefits for the city and surrounding region, according to a report conducted by Tourism Economics.

The report, which was commissioned by the MKE 2024 Host Committee, indicates the convention drew approximately 50,000 visitors, creating considerable economic activity throughout Milwaukee. Convention planners reportedly deemed it "the most successful convention in party history."

Major Economic Impacts

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is introduced during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The convention is estimated to have had a total economic impact of $321.5 million on the Milwaukee economy, with direct spending amounting to $216.3 million.

It supported 3,441 jobs across various sectors and generated $110.2 million in total labor income, as well as $16.8 million in state and local tax revenues, according to the report.

The industries most affected, which saw direct, indirect, and induced job growth, include business services, food and beverage, lodging, and recreation and entertainment. Off-site visitor spending reportedly reached $54.1 million.

Visitors included Republican delegates and alternates, media representatives, law enforcement and security personnel, donors, RNC staff, family members, and friends.

TMJ4 News RNC Montana delegates in Racine

Small business success stories

Local businesses experienced remarkable growth during the convention week. According to the report, 3rd Street Market Hall generated about 30% more revenue than during a typical week.

Other businesses, such as Synda Group Restaurants, State Street Pizza Pub, and The New Fasioned, reported higher-than-normal revenues.

Community Giving Initiatives

The convention also implemented several community-focused initiatives, the report stated. The Host Committee deposited $100,000 with Columbia Savings and Loan, Milwaukee's only minority-owned bank, supporting its "100 by the 100th" campaign aimed at helping 100 local families become homeowners.

Additionally, over 1,000 pieces of furniture were donated to the host committee. Following the convention, 850 pieces of home furniture and 215 pieces of office furniture were donated to local nonprofits.

In total, $350,000 worth of furniture from a Wisconsin manufacturer was redistributed to organizations making a difference in Milwaukee, according to the report.

Post-Convention Giving

TMJ4 The 2024 Republican National Convention is just days away from coming to Milwaukee.

After the convention, the Host Committee continued its community support with an initial $40,000 donation to four youth and veteran-focused organizations.

The committee plans to distribute "millions of dollars" to additional community organizations in the coming months.

According to the report, the RNC’s impact on Milwaukee represents a significant economic development opportunity, with benefits extending well beyond the convention week itself.

The report says the RNC's sucesss demonstrates how major political conventions can benefit host cities through direct economic impact, community investment, small business growth, and positive media exposure.

You can read the full report here.

