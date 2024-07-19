Volunteers reflect on an 'exciting' experience volunteering at the RNC

MILWAUKEE — It was a long and exciting week for the thousands of volunteers helping out at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

"I think a lot of people my age aren't as tuned into politics. I think they're really burnt out on it. But, I think we do have to stay sort of tuned in on it and stay engaged with it because it affects all people," said Trent Sivils, who is a volunteer visiting from Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a college student studying politics, he was happy to help.

So was Jon Grant of Racine. He said he signed up to help out because it was an opportunity to give back and experience a massive political convention right in his own backyard.

"It's been awesome. I've met a lot of people from all over the country and even out of the country as well," said Grant.

He said his duties included answering questions and checking credentials throughout the week.

Another volunteer, Zachary Burch, was volunteering while visiting from Saudi Arabia.

"I feel a duty almost," said Burch, who has family ties to the West Bend area. "Especially as a teenager I'm really interested in Politics, so I decided again to take the opportunity and so far its been great."

For Trent Sivils, the big moment isn't just a big moment to help out the City of Milwaukee, it's a big moment for young Americans like him who are interested in politics.

"It's really good to see the engaged political process here regardless of whether you're conservative or more liberal or whatever," he said.

They are just three of the thousands who are helping this convention happen.

"We just want to make sure the convention runs smoothly and I'm happy to volunteer my time to do that," said Sivils.

