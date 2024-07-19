'It was awesome': Out-of-state delegates grade Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Convention brought in thousands of people to the City of Milwaukee. Many for the first time.

We want to know how Milwaukee did as a host city. TMJ4’s Megan Lee spent the night gathering grades from out-of-state visitors.

"I love the Spotted Cow. I'm a beer girl,” Alternate Delegate from Hawaii, Monique Deponte said.

Deponte traveled over four thousand miles from Hawaii.

"It was awesome,” Deponte said.

TMJ4 News Monique Deponte, a delegate from Hawaii gives Milwaukee an A grade.

It's not just the beer that brought her to the brew city. She is representing Hawaii at the convention.

"I think that the city itself did a wonderful job hosting everyone and bringing everyone together,” Deponte said.

When Lee asked her for a grade on Milwaukee, she said “pretty much an A.”

She got to do some sightseeing outside of the convention.

"We went to the American Family Field, we went to Lake Geneva, we've been in town, we've used a couple of different services. Everything in general has been awesome,” Deponte explained.

Lee ran into a delegate from Alaska. She asked him for his grade of the Brew City.

“I would say A+, everyone here has been super friendly. The hotel we're at is super awesome,” Alaska Delegate, Ryan McKee said.

TMJ4 News Ryan McKee, an Alaska delegate, gives Milwaukee an A+.

McKee said Kenosha is a bit different from his home state of Alaska.

“Went out and did a nice walk on Lake Michigan. That was really fun. And just how old the town is there. We've been having a lot of fun just kind of exploring there when we’re not here at the convention,” McKee explained.

McKee is also a fan of Spotted Cow.

"I've never had a Spotted Cow before apparently that's a big thing,” McKee said.

Mark Tamul, a delegate from Texas, graded Milwaukee a B+.

TMJ4 News Mark Tamul, a Texas delegate, gives Milwaukee a B+.

Tamul is staying in Madison along with the other delegates from Texas. However, he did see a little bit of Milwaukee.

"They had a welcome party Sunday evening. So I did see the lakefront then and so that was a really nice time,” Tamul said.

