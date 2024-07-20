MILWAUKEE — The hustle and bustle of the Republican National Convention has come to an end. Roads are opening back up and the security fence is starting to come down.

"I am ready for parking to be back to normal. Ready for driving to be back to normal and ready for walking to be back to normal,” Beth Huwiler said.

Huwiler was downtown all week volunteering with church.

“Just to have normal life back and to be interacting with the people you usually do instead of sort of feeling like your ya know entertaining company,” Huwiler explained.

TMJ4 News Beth Huwiler is happy to have some streets back open after the RNC. She’s glad she can walk her dog without roads blocked.

Some people didn't feel like they were entertaining enough guests.

"We had a couple of RNC people kind of go through here but there were a lot of other events that they were scheduled to go to,” Sport Club supervisor, Thorton McCormick said.

Watch: Downtown businesses ready to 'get back to normal' after RNC

McCormick manages Sport Club near the Pfister Hotel. He said the road closures were detrimental to business.

"I mean a lot of our regulars have come back ya know we had people avoid this place just because ya know there was too much it was too much of a headache to get over here ya know,” McCormick said.

TMJ4 News Thorton McCormick is the supervisor at Sport Club downtown. He said it was a slow week at their restaurant. He’s hoping to get back to normal soon.

Regulars at Wok Downtown in the 3rd Street Market Hall are starting to trickle back in as well.

"I know a lot of the offices asked their people not to come in this week which was noticeable,” Manager at Wok Downtown, Jordan Wollin explained.

TMJ4 News This is Jordan Wollin. He manages 2 restaurants at 3rd Street Market Hall is looking forward to getting back to normal.

Wollin said Wok Downtown benefitted from the convention. However, the RNC made it harder to get to work.

"Really looking forward to just my five-minute commute versus whatever else it might have been,” Wollin explained.

Some roads might be opened back up. However, parking restrictions continue through Sunday.

