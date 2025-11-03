Restaurant owner, family member shaken following deadly shooting Sunday

RACINE — Police continue to investigate after a shooting at Chicken Palace, 1130 Washington Ave., on Sunday left one man dead and community members shaken.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant, according to the Racine Police Department. The victim later died from his injuries at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Marcela Rodriguez, who owns Chicken Palace, said she was working behind the counter when the violence erupted.

"I can’t believe it. I’m in shock," she said.

She said she remembered three young men coming into the restaurant to buy food. She said they stayed for a bit and were talking to each other when the shooting began.

"He just opened the door very fast," she said. "And he shot in everywhere here."

Rodriguez recalled telling her employees to get down as gunshots continued.

There were more than 20 bullet markings visible throughout Chicken Palace after the shooting.

On Monday, Rodriguez was busy cleaning up her restaurant and figuring out the next steps, including talking to her insurance.

"A lot to figure out," Rodriguez said. "A lot of things to do."

As of Monday, police had not released the victim's name or age.

Trevon Marshall, who came to the scene on Monday, identified the man who died as his cousin and described him as a good person.

"He was a good guy. He had a good heart," Marshall said.

Marshall said he received news of his cousin's death while he was in Chicago to celebrate the birthday of his own brother, who had also died from gun violence.

"I feel like it's not true," Marshall said.

The shooting occurred on Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, a day traditionally used to honor those who have passed away. Rodriguez had set up an ofrenda at the restaurant for her late husband, Humberto, who had owned the business with her.

"I was talking to him, and I said, 'Protect me for everything,' and he's protecting me," Rodriguez said.

She believes her husband played a role in keeping her and her staff safe during Sunday's shooting.

"I’m pretty sure he’s still with me," she said.

The shooting at Chicken Palace was one of three shootings over the weekend in Racine, two of which were deadly.

There was another shooting on Sunday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, across the street from Chicken Palace. Two people were injured, according to police.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of 10th Street.

Police said Monday that no suspects had been arrested in any of the three shootings. It was not clear whether the shootings were connected.

