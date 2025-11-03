Racine Police investigate deadly shooting on Washington Avenue

RACINE — A man was shot and killed Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m. near the Citgo Gas Station and Chicken Palace on Washington Avenue, according to Racine Police.
Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Washington Avenue and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the adult male was taken to Ascension All Saints Emergency Room, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Police also said those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.
The victim has not yet been identified.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.