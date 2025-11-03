Racine Police investigate deadly shooting on Washington Avenue

RACINE — A man was shot and killed Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m. near the Citgo Gas Station and Chicken Palace on Washington Avenue, according to Racine Police.

Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Washington Avenue and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brian Bruce

Police said the adult male was taken to Ascension All Saints Emergency Room, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Police also said those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

