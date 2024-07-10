Residents asked to shelter in place amid police situation in Caledonia

An urgent call for backup went out Wednesday as law enforcement responded to a situation at Cliffside Park in Caledonia.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office issued an emergency alert directing people nearby to stay indoors and away from windows.

A TMJ4 photojournalist was outside the perimeter when he heard what sounded like half a dozen gunshots.

VIDEO: Heavy police presence in Caledonia near Cliffside Park, residents asked to take shelter

Heavy police presence in Caledonia near Cliffside Park, residents asked to take shelter

One woman told TMJ4 that she was in her yard when law enforcement approached her.

"Came up to me and told me that there was somebody in the back area of the park. That they were looking for and that I should go in the house that it might be dangerous to be outside," neighbor Sharon Pittsley said. "I just couldn't believe it. This is way out in the country here. It's usually pretty quiet here."

Related articles: Police presence near Caledonia's Cliffside Park, residents asked to take shelter (tmj4.com)

Racine County posted an all-clear message on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that asked the public to avoid the area.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip