Heavy police presence in Caledonia near Cliffside Park, residents asked to take shelter

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 10, 2024

There's a heavy police presence in Caledonia near Cliffside park.

If you live on Michna Road between 6 and 7 Mile Roads, the Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking you to take shelter on the lowest level of your home away from doors and windows.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar shared this screenshot with us.

Emergency Alert screenshot from Racine County Sheriff's Office
Emergency Alert screenshot from Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is asking others to avoid the area until further notice. Road closures and traffic delays there are likely.

Mariam is at the police perimeter of the scene and working to learn more information.

We'll update you on air and online as we get new details.

