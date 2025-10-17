Racine community center visitor surprised to learn about triple shooting

RACINE — Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson confirmed a 17-year-old is in custody and is expected to be charged in relation to Thursday's triple shooting outside of Tyler Domer Community Center.

He was not formally charged as of Friday, but he did appear in court on Friday on unrelated armed robbery charges.

Racine Police Department officers responded to the community center at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

A 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were shot. One was shot in the foot, another in the thigh. One of the 16-year-olds was shot multiple times and was transported to Milwaukee for additional treatment. His condition was not known on Friday.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation, and they are still actively investigating.

The city's Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director, Tom Molbeck, said in a statement that the shooting happened during the center's after-school open recreation for youth.

Molbeck said in an email, "It's a sad day when you hear news of an incident like this. Especially with young kids."

Tremell Gwinn, a community member who often visits Tyler Domer, was surprised to find the center closed on Friday.

"It really spooked me a little bit 'cause, you know, this stuff like this never happens over here," Gwinn said.

He told TMJ4 the community center is like a home to him.

"These people are literally like family. Some of the people have been working here for years, since I've been a kid, so they know me well, I know them well," Gwinn said.

For him, it's always been a safe place, playing basketball here when he was a student next door at Park High School.

"Friends, we'll come here, gather together, play a couple of games, and have a good time, wouldn't be no violent situations going on," Gwinn said. "It's all fun games. We'll get home safe and sound, wouldn't be no worries at all about it."

He said he hopes the center will remain a safe place for both himself and younger community members.

"I don't want them to think that, you know, this is now a place that they can't enjoy themselves," Gwinn said.

The center was closed Friday in response to both the shooting and ongoing construction. It is expected to reopen to the community Monday.

The city's parks department said the event is being considered an isolated incident, as there have not been any similar events in past years.

Racine Unified School District issued a statement Friday that read: "Our hearts are with the youth and families impacted by the incident in the community last evening. As always, our RUSD schools will offer a safe space and support for any students or staff members who need it."

