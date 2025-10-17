3 juveniles injured in shooting outside Racine community center

RACINE — Three juveniles were injured Thursday night in a shooting outside of the Tyler Domer Community Center, according to the Racine Police Department.
Officers were called to the area around 6:10 p.m. Authorities say there may have been an altercation prior to the shots being fired.
One of the injured juveniles "may be transferred to Chidren's Hospital due to the extent of their injuries," police said.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.
