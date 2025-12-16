Mother of teen allegedly assaulted by staff at Racine youth detention center wants justice

CALEDONIA — Surveillance video from inside the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center shows what appears to be staff members repeatedly punching a 15-year-old boy, prompting calls for an investigation from the State Public Defender's Office.

The incident occurred on May 27 at the facility, which had opened just weeks earlier in May 2025. The video, released by the State Public Defender's Office, shows three men restraining the teen while one man repeatedly hits him.

Kianna Reed has allowed her now 16-year-old son to be identified as Anthony Elliott Jr. He has been in the county's custody since last December for retail theft and obstructing an officer.

"My heart went into my stomach," Reed said regarding watching the video.

Reed said the incident began when her son, who faces multiple behavioral diagnoses, got into a fight with another resident at the facility.

"I've been through hell and back and waters with my son," Reed said.

A week after the fight, Reed attended a family meeting with leadership at the center. She said facility officials downplayed what happened.

"He clearly assured me that nothing really happened to my son. He was okay, he was fine. They did use physical force; they had to tackle him down," Reed said.

However, her son's black eye and changed disposition suggested otherwise.

"Something was wrong," Reed said.

After months of working with the teen's attorney at the Public Defender's Office, they obtained the surveillance video.

"It traumatized me. And anyone that watches it, I'm pretty sure it's going to traumatize them too," Reed said.

According to the Public Defender's Office, one staff member resigned after an internal investigation. Another was required to complete eight hours of training.

Reed believes the response was inadequate for what she witnessed in the video.

"Ya'll supposed to be there to get these kids back on track so that they can come back out into this society and try and do better. Not break them even more," Reed said.

Reed is now calling for accountability from the staff members involved in the incident.

"I feel like someone should get in trouble, something needs to get done," Reed said.

The Public Defender's Office is calling for a full investigation into the staff involved in the alleged assault.

Racine County Executive's office provided the following statement:

Racine County acknowledges that any use of force involving a juvenile is deeply serious and requires careful scrutiny. When juveniles are involved, important privacy protections must be respected, but Racine County has been and remains transparent in its response to this incident.

Immediately after the May 27, 2025, incident occurred, Racine County notified the mother of the youth involved and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. While a short video of the incident was apparently publicly shared by the youth’s family, staff’s interaction with the youth transpired over several minutes and included the youth clenching his fists and making multiple threats of physical violence to other juveniles and staff.

After the incident occurred, the primarily involved staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave. He later resigned within three days of the incident. Despite the resignation, law enforcement and independent human services agencies still fully investigated and reviewed this incident. The details of the investigation and relevant video were provided to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of potential criminal charges. After evaluating the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue prosecution.

The safety, dignity, and well-being of the youth in our care is our highest priority, and Racine County recognizes the heightened responsibility that comes with working with juveniles. Racine County remains committed to accountability, transparency, and continued evaluation of policies, training, and practices to ensure appropriate, professional, and trauma-informed interactions with the youth entrusted to our care.

“Maintaining the safety of youth and staff in our facilities is our highest priority,” said Amberlyn Yohn, Administrator of Youth Rehabilitation Services. “Situations like this are complex and unfold quickly. While one employee’s actions became the focus of this incident, our broader team followed established protocols and cooperated fully with the review process. We maintain our commitment to ensuring that staff have the training, oversight, and support needed to manage difficult situations appropriately and professionally.

