Family demands justice after teen allegedly assaulted by staff at Racine juvenile detention center

RACINE, Wis. — The family of a Racine teen is demanding accountability and change after they allege he was brutally assaulted by staff members at Racine County’s juvenile detention center.

Surveillance video released Tuesday by an attorney representing the teen shows the alleged assault unfold.

The teen's family is also calling for him to be immediately transferred from the facility and placed into a group home, where they say he can receive specialized therapy and support, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office (SPD).

Alleged Assault

The alleged assault occurred on May 27 at the Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development and Care Center (JDYDCC), just weeks after the center’s May 1 opening. The assault allegedly left the teen with bruises, swelling on his right eye, blurred vision, headaches, and injuries to his eye and nose, according to the SPD.

The teen was transferred to the facility shortly after it opened. He had been in juvenile detention since December 2024 on charges of retail theft and obstructing an officer — charges that were adjudicated delinquent, according to the SPD.

The 48-bed youth detention facility was built as an alternative to the troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools, which were ordered shut down after years of investigations and lawsuits revealed inhumane conditions and rampant abuse, according to the SPD.

However, the SPD attorney for the teen alleges that abuse continued at the JDYDCC, releasing surveillance video depicting the alleged assault. The video begins with four adult security workers seemingly confronting the teen, who is seemingly pressed up against a wall.

Moments later, a staff member is seen punching the teen, who is then immediately restrained while that same staff member continues to assault him. Eventually, the teen is brought to the floor. Once on the floor, video shows another staff member start punching the teen while he is pinned down.

It is unclear what led up to the alleged assault.

Employment Status of Staff Involved

According to the release, records obtained by the SPD attorney representing the teen indicate that three of the four staff members involved in the assault are still employed at the detention center — something his attorney finds concerning.

“The people in this video should have never been entrusted with caring for children. This is a sickening act of violence,” State Public Defender Jennifer Bias said. “Instead of addressing its failure with transparency and accountability, Racine County has sought to sweep this incident under the rug.”

According to the SPD, records show the employee who initiated the attack resigned from his position pending an investigation. The other security worker who also allegedly assaulted the teen was ordered to complete eight hours of remedial training and appears to still be employed at the facility, according to the release.

Teen's Mother Calls for Change

TMJ4 News Kianna Reed is speaking out on behalf of her son who was allegedly beat up while at the juvenile center in Racine County

The teen’s mother, who also watched the graphic footage, is calling for better training for staff and more accountability after the alleged assault. His family is also seeking an attorney to bring a civil lawsuit against Racine County.

“I’m devastated. No mother should ever have to watch her child be beaten by the very people entrusted with his safety. Seeing that video and knowing my son is still in that facility is terrifying,” Kianna Reed, the child’s mother, said. “Children in juvenile detention deserve real care and support, not brutality. The staff need proper training and accountability. This cannot be allowed to happen again.”

Calls for An Investigation

The SPD has also demanded a full-scale investigation into conditions at the juvenile detention center and the qualifications of staff members who interact with children in their care. The SPD also claims that a judge was shown the video during a placement hearing on Oct. 24.

However, according to the SPD, the judge did not transfer him.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee has reached out to the juvenile center, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and the Racine County executive for comment. None had provided a comment by the time of publication.

This article will be updated once those comments are received.

