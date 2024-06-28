'I’m proud of you, Racine': Zero homicide deaths reported this year so far: City credits community efforts

RACINE — Gun violence is trending downward this year in the city of Racine.

According to the Racine Police Department, no one has died due to homicide in 2024 to date. It’s a massive turnaround from 2023 when the city saw 13 people die by homicide.

“I attribute its reduction to law enforcement and efforts by our community partners,” said Chief Ramirez in a statement to TMJ4. “Regardless of the downward trend, there are still victims of this violence. The Racine Police Department will not scale back its efforts in reducing gun violence.”

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers, according to the Racine Police Department. 2020 saw 5 total homicides. 2021 saw eight total. 2022 saw 10, and 2023 saw 13.

This year, so far, Racine has seen 57 shots fired. 10 people have been shot. Last year, the city saw 157 shots fired, and 52 people were shot.

Nakeyda Haymer is part of the movement to reduce gun violence. She’s the state lead for Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU), an organization made up of mothers impacted by violence who are now working for change.

She’s been working with VBMU for the past two years to help reduce violent crime. Nakeyda is also the Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator for Racine County. She’s using the pain she experienced firsthand in both roles.

“My brother, D’Anthony Keenan, was killed in Michigan, which is where I’m originally from, and that was a blow that nothing could really prepare you for,” said Haymer.

TMJ4 News Nakeyda Haymer is the Racine Co. Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator and state lead for Voices of Black Mothers United.

She and the Racine Police Department attribute stronger community connections as the reason for the city seeing no homicides so far.

It’s happening inside and outside the Community Oriented Policing (COP) House on Geneva St. through events like Waffle Wednesday, which brings people and police officers together to talk about different issues.

Waffle Wednesday takes place every second Tuesday of the month there from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Nakeyda also highlighted other events like ‘Bigger Than Basketball’where officers trade uniforms to play with young people and other community members in the city.

Most recently, the community came together for National Gun Violence Awareness Day in downtown, where people wore orange to raise awareness, an event also held in 2023.

“We were very glad to see not only the impacted families came but just regular, community people that came who supported, you know, who wore orange and supported the initiative,” said Haymer.

The turnaround in violence so far was praised on Thursday by people at the HarborMarket.

“Hallelujah! That’s praise. It’s great news,” said Connie Kirchner.

TMJ4 News Connie Kirchner is a Racine resident and was happy to hear about 0 homicides so far this year in the city.

Jesus Ramos was very thankful to hear the news, as were Minerva and Luis Martinez.

“It makes me feel good,” said Letty Ramos.

With more events on the horizon, Nakeyda believes the more people come together through these types of events, the less violence the city will see.

TMJ4 News Letty & Jesus Ramos are Racine resident and were happy to hear about 0 homicides so far this year in the city.

“I just believe that everybody in this community has a role to play,” said Nakeyda. “They might not all be as big or as important, but the work is as important, so we invited and we welcome everybody and anybody.”

