Racine County rallies for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

RACINE, Wis. — A community rally for National Gun Violence Awareness Day united dozens of people in Racine working to promote peace on Friday.

People supported the mission by wearing orange, organizing performances, and sharing community resources. Several people who attended have been impacted by gun violence. Voices of Black Mothers United and Racine County hosted the event.

"At the end of the day, it’s all of our problem as a community when we speak about gun violence, and I believe all of us have a part of the solution as well," said Nakeyda Haymer, Racine County's violent crime reduction coordinator.

Haymer, also the state lead for Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU), explained that the cause is close to her heart after her brother was shot and killed.

Friday's rally included sharing stories of grief and pictures of people who were killed by gunfire including Tanya Wooden's son, Harry Kennedy.

"Each year seems like it gets harder because I miss him," Wooden said.

Wooden now finds purpose working with VBMU.

"I feel like we’re bringing awareness. We're able to help. We're able to just send a message out so they don’t have to go through what we went through," Wooden said.

At one table, Stephen Quirke and students from Washington Park High School transformed spent shell casings into jewelry for a project called Case for Change and committed the proceeds to VBMU.

It was their way of being part of the solution.

"Our students at Washington Park High School got tired of people they know, or being victims of gun violence," Quirke said.

"To go through something like that at such a young age it really changes you," said student Ariana Vaughn.

