Racine officers trade uniforms for basketball shorts in friendly game to reduce violence

RACINE COUNTY, Wisc. — Before the jump ball, Friday night’s basketball game at Jerstad-Aherholm School in Racine started with a moment of silence.

“We use basketball as a way to attract the people,” Nakeyda Haymer said. “While we have your attention we talk about the things as far as reducing violence, remembering people who’ve lost their lives.”

Haymer serves as a violent crime reduction coordinator for Racine County as well as a leader in the Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU).

For the third year, VBMU is hosting Bigger the Basketball, an annual event that brings together law enforcement, Racine area youth, and other community members on one court.

Haymer said the event, held during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, is meant to help people break barriers and get past stereotypes on both sides.

"I want them to know that it doesn't have to be an unsafe situation that the officers are not out to get them,” she said. "To see each other as partners, as humans, as we move towards stopping the violence and the safety of our community."

TMJ4 News Nakeyda Haymer, Organizer, Bigger Than Basketball

At Friday night’s game officers like Zachary Brenner switched out their official uniforms for team t-shirts--community youth and police played side-by-side.

“It’s just bringing the community a lot closer,” Brenner said. “We can feed off of them, they can feed off of us, builds relationships out here and on the road for us officers.”

TMJ4 News Zachary Brenner, officer, Racine Police Department

Haymer said as the event has grown year after year she’s hopeful the community connection will continue well beyond the final buzzer.

