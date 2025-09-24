Caledonia residents oppose Microsoft data center during village meeting

CALEDONIA, Wis. — The Caledonia Village Board heard a wave of opposition Tuesday night as residents packed a board meeting to voice concerns about plans for a Microsoft data center.

Those spearheading 'Project Nova' presented briefly on Tuesday regarding a request for a Land Use Map Amendment and to Rezone 245 acres along Botting Road and Douglas Avenue.

The changes would amend land use designations from Agriculture, Rural Residential, and Open Land to Transitional Light Industrial. The request would also rezone the parcels to the Light Industrial and Office District.

Every person who spoke during public comment spoke out against the project.

Mike Beiermeister Standing room only at the Village of Caledonia's board meeting

The proposed facility would be located next to the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant near the county border. Residents expressed concerns about the project's environmental impact, water and electricity usage, and the loss of agricultural land.

"I oppose rezoning and the development of a data center here," one resident said during public comment, drawing applause from the crowd.

"This project will hurt the value of living here," another resident said.

"There is no benefit to this," a third resident added.

Before the meeting, residents like Chris Atkinson made signs urging elected leaders to carefully consider their decision.

"We don't want rezoning to the project. We don't want to give up our farmland, and we want to say no to the data center that they're talking on building here," Atkinson said.

Mike Beiermeister Chris Atkinson is against plans for a data center.

However, not all community members oppose the project. Scott Jurk expressed support for the development earlier in the day.

"Bringing in sources like industry or like these data centers that will pay taxes, it can only help us," Jurk said.

TMJ4 News Scott Jurk's in favor of the data center

Representatives from Dewberry Engineering (applicant), along with the Racine Economic Development Corporation and Microsoft, presented to the board, emphasizing they remain in early stages of the process.

Microsoft provided a statement reading in part: "When Microsoft joins a community, we make a pledge: to contribute to a sustainable future, advance prosperity and well-being, and operate responsibly as a good neighbor."

Microsoft Full Statement from Microsoft

An informational meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Caledonia Village Hall, where project leaders plan to share more and answer questions.

The Plan Commission could decide on land amendments and rezoning as soon as next Monday. If approved, this would be the third Microsoft data center in Racine County, joining two currently under construction in Mount Pleasant.

