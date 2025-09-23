EXCLUSIVE: Microsoft behind newly proposed Caledonia data center

VILLAGE OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — Microsoft is seeking to build another data center in Caledonia on 244 acres just west of the Oak Creek Power Plant, according to Village Board President Tom Weatherston.

The tech giant has been working with Dewberry Engineering on the proposal, which will be presented to the village board Tuesday night. The project, according to public documents, is being called 'Project Nova.'

At Tuesday's meeting, Dewberry Engineering and the Racine Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) will present information about the request for a land use amendment, rezone, and proposed data center development.

Weatherston said the village has been in discussions with Dewberry Engineering for three to four months and that offers on the property have been accepted.

47032805-Concept Site Plan - Project Nova by TMJ4 News

He said Microsoft is now requesting rezoning approval from the board, and that Tuesday’s meeting will focus on discussing the rezoning request, but no vote will be taken.

Weatherston confirmed the board is not operating under a nondisclosure agreement regarding the project.

Jenna Rae reached out to Microsoft directly to confirm its involvement in the proposal. In a statement, a spokesperson from Microsoft said, “Microsoft has nothing to share at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

