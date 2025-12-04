Body camera shows deputies rescuing child from deadly Racine County house fire

RAYMOND, Wis. — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments Racine County sheriff's deputies rescued a child from a burning house Monday in the Town of Raymond.

Two people were still inside when first responders arrived at the scene. Deputies were able to pull the child from the home, and they were taken to Children's Hospital. The child is expected to survive.

Jenna Zuehlke, 38, was found inside the home. Efforts to revive her were not successful, and she died in the fire. The family's dog also died in the blaze.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the fire does not appear to be criminal in nature. The investigation is ongoing.

